The New Poster For ‘This Is Us’ Teases A Twist & We’re Freaking Out

Something major is about to happen on one of our favorite shows. The This Is Us Season 4 poster’s plot twist clue is overwhelming. Now, we can’t help but speculate what could come next for the Pearson family. The Emmy-nominated NBC drama has built a reputation of relating compelling storytelling with wild twists and turns fans rarely see coming. Now, the show appears to be leaning hard into that idea with its new poster.

The key art for Season 4, revealed exclusively by E! News, features a cryptic message for This Is Us fans. “If you think you know what’s coming next…you don’t know us,” reads the tagline of the poster, featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson. Series creator Dan Fogelman has already teased some twists for the series’ fourth season, even adding that there will be new cast members added to the celebrated ensemble.

Chrissy Metz chimed in recently on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, answering a question from a caller, “Well, we’re going to meet some new characters, which is exciting. And we’re going to see how they’re all sort of intertwined and how they all affect the Pearsons. That’s a pretty good clue, that’s a pretty good hint for you.”

According to E!, the fourth season will delve more into Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas), and will see Randall and Beth starting anew in Philadelphia. We also know that Once Upon A Time actress Jennifer Morrison will be joining the cast as reported back in June. In the world of This Is Us, anything can happen, and fans should expect the unexpected.

This Is Us returns for its fourth season Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Originally posted on SheKnows.