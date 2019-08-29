Fall TV Is Here So We’re Booked & Busy Until Next Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re here to inform you that summer is a wrap. We know that dark, cold winter days are just around the corner, but there is some good news. Our favorite shows are returning, from This Is Us to Riverdale the fall TV schedule is lit. We now have a reason to stay in and gobble up snacks while laying under the covers.

Trust us; it’s a vibe that you want to get into. With soooo much TV including everything on primetime, cable, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime–not to mention Disney +’s upcoming launch–TV these days can feel super overwhelming. Seriously, with all of Marvel’s movies on Disney’s platform as well as every single classic that we loved as kids, we probably won’t leave our apartment for months. Also we haven’t even gotten into all of the content that will be launched on Apple TV +.

But back to TV as a whole. We feel like half of our friends are obsessed with Outlander while others are still watching Grey’s Anatomy 1000 seasons later. So how do you even know where to begin? STYLECASTER’s Entertainment Editor–a self-proclaimed film and TV connoisseur, has rounded up some of her favs and some shows she’s most looking forward to in order to help you all the way out.

Trust us, from Peaky Blinders to The Good Place we got you.

Unbelievable -Sept. 13. (Netflix)

Based on a true story that became a Pulitzer Prize-winning article, Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever stars as a young woman who reported her sexual assault to the police only to retract it. However, years later–two female detectives, one played Toni Collette, capture the rapist and confirm the young woman’s story. Unbelievable is set to be a searing examination on trauma, rape culture, and who is or isn’t believed.

American Horror Story: 1984– Sept. 18 (FX)

Your favorite anthology series is back for Season 9, and this time, AHS is headed back in time to the ’80s. Scream Queens alums Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts star in this campy season that is sure to bring the screams and blood. This season focuses on a group of friends who head to Camp Rosewood to be counselors for the summer. However, when they arrive, they are informed by the camp’s nurse, portrayed by Pose alum Angelica Ross, that they are in the midst of the worst summer massacre of all time.

The Voice -Sept. 23 (Fox)

Admittedly we typically don’t see it for reality competition shows (or reality shows in general) but Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice, so we have no choice but to stan. In Season 17–Gwen is set to join judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Mostly, we’re just here for Gwen’s fashions and some epic vocals.

This Is Us– Sept. 24 (NBC)

If you’re headed to Costco or BJ’s sometime soon–it’s probably best to stock up on Kleenex before This Is Us premieres at the end of September. Since we are halfway through the entire series —it is set to end after Season 6, we’ve been warned to prepare ourselves for some big twists and turns. We know we’ll be seeing a lot more of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) early years. Since we saw a glimpse of the Pearsons’ futures, this season we’re excited to see more of their journeys.

Mixed-ish– Sept. 24 (ABC)

Just another Black-ish spinoff to be delighted with. This time we’ll get Rainbow Johnson’s (Tracee Ellis Ross’) backstory. Over the years, we’ve listened to Bow talk about her less-than-conventional upbringing with her Black mom and white dad, and now we’ll see it for ourselves. Mixed-ish heads back in time to the ’80s. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter play Bow’s parents who uproot their three children from a hippie cult to live in the suburbs. Oh and, Mariah Carey sings the theme song.

The Good Place -Sept. 26 (NBC)

The Good Place returns for its fourth and final season. (Sorry, we’re already getting emotional just thinking about it.) The series has followed Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) and her ragtag group of friends who head to The Good Place (aka Heaven) after they die. However–they soon realize not everything is exactly as they thought. SPOILER ALERT

With their demon leader Michael (Ted Danson) guiding them, will the group ever actually get to The Good Place.

The Politician- Sept 27 (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy’s The Politician is about to give us the blueprint on being petty, and we’ve never been more excited. The series follows posh high schooler Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who is obsessed with winning his student body’s presidential election. However, things go awry for Payton when his perfectly picked running mate, Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch), is caught on tape calling a gay reporter a gay slur. Gwyneth Paltrow stars as Payton’s super posh mom.

Mostly we just lived for the fact that the words “butt-much” are used repeatedly in the trailer.

Almost Family-Oct. 2 (Fox)

Based on an Australian series called Sisters, Brittany Snow stars as Julia Bechley–a PR powerhouse for her father’s acclaimed VIP fertility clinic. However, her world is shattered when she discovers that he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of 100 children. Thrown into the midst of a mass investigation, Julia also discovers two sisters that she didn’t know she had. Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment also star in Almost Family.

Batwoman– Oct. 4 (The CW)

The DCEU is expanding on The CW with Ruby Rose as the badass Kate Kane aka Batwoman. Kate is Batman’s cousin–a soldier and out lesbian who has always done things her own way–despite her family’s reservations. In Kate’s world, Batman has been MIA for more than three years, and Gotham has continued to plummet into chaos. Kate’s return to find one of her father’s top security officers, Sophie Moore (Megan Tandy), who is also her former lover, just might mean a new era for Gotham.

Peaky Blinders-Oct. 4 (Netflix)

If you haven’t gotten into the Shelby family and the Peaky Blinders, then right now is the time. Set in the 1920s in Britain, Peaky Blinders is brilliantly acted, and intriguing. Cillian Murphy stars as the notorious gang leader, Tommy Shelby, who is as diabolical and cunning as he is easy to look at. We watch Tommy take the Shelby family from the slums of Birmingham to major power players in London. When Season 5 debuts, Hunger Games alum Sam Clafin will be portraying fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

Riverdale – Oct. 9 (The CW)

It’s almost time to return to Riverdale, and we are already overwhelmed with everything we’ll probably see in Season 4. At San Diego Comic-Con back in July, the cast essentially told us to buckle up and get ready for it all. Shannen Doherty is set to pay tribute to her late friend Luke Perry. We’ll figure out WTH happened to The Farm and its members. We’ll be getting our first-ever Riverdale “Halloween” episode, and one character is going to die this season.

Whew, we can’t wait.

Nancy Drew – Oct. 9 (The CW)

Ya girl Nancy is back–but she’s not the same Nancy Drew from the books of your childhood. Kennedy McMann stars as the titular character–a brilliant teen detective whose college plans are derailed when her mom dies. Nancy begins waitressing to make ends meet. However, she’s forced to return to her sleuthing days when she becomes the prime suspect in a socialite’s death. It’s set in the same universe as Riverdale, so it should be a ton of fun.

Dollface- Nov. 15 (Hulu)

Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song, Kat Dennings, and Esther Povitsky star in Hulu’s upcoming original series, Dollface. According to Deadline, the series, “follows a young woman (Dennings) who — after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend — must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.” Yes, to sisterhood.

The Crown– Nov. 17 (Netflix)

The Queen is coming, and this time, some new faces will stand at the center of Netflix’s The Crown. Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Outlander’s Tobias Menzies will portray Prince Philip. Helena Bonham Carter will replace Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret; Ben Daniels will take over for Matthew Goode as Tony Armstrong-Jones. Finally, Marion Bailey will play The Queen Mother, taking over for Victoria Hamilton.

Season 3 is set to cover 1964 to 1976 which means we’re going to get a glimpse of Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charle’s romance before things went south.

The Morning Show-TBD (Apple TV +)

Based on Brian Stelter’s novel–Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, The Morning Show follows power players at a major morning news show. The trailer opens with some major Matt Lauer-esque drama with Aniston’s character commenting on her disgraced former co-anchor– played by Steve Carrell.

Though she seems poised to take over the show herself–things get a bit hairy for Aniston’s character when a newcomer arrives on the scene. Resse Witherspoon plays a tenacious journalist–plucked from either middle America or somewhere down South who begins vying for Aniston’s character’s chair. Our bodies are ready.

His Dark Materials– TBD (HBO)

We stan a fantasy drama with a female protagonist that gives us a Harry Potter-type twist. In HBO’s forthcoming series, His Dark Materials, you’ll get all of that and more. The series is based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy and stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

According to HBO, “The first season follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world … As she journeys through the worlds, including one that looks familiar to us, Lyra meets a determined and courageous boy named Will. Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.”

Yes, please we want it now.