10 ‘This Is Us’ Gifts For Fans Who Live To Cry On Tuesdays

Just admit it. We know you and several of your friends and family members race home every Tuesday evening to get caught up with the Pearsons. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with these This Is Us gifts for 2019. It’s already been a whirlwind season for our favorite TV family, and we’re not even halfway into it yet. With these flashbacks of the Big Three during their early adult years in the aftermath of Jack Pearson’s death, we are getting more insight into the life events that helped shape who they are today. If you’re an avid This Is Us viewer then you know that the twists and turns of the series never stop. The added new characters this season have us waiting with bated breath to see what might happen during each episode.

Since the holiday season is upon us–it’s primetime to begin stocking up on your favorite merch that pays homage to the iconic television series. From the most adorable wine glass we’ve ever seen to an iconic piece of Steelers gear, here are 10 This Is Us fan gifts you’ll adore. If you’re not obsessed with the show yet, you will be after this.

This Is Us Charm Bracelet

If you really adore the Pearsons this charm bracelet will melt your heart. It has the most adorable charms to reference all of your favs –crockpot included.

$28.10 at Etsy.

This Is Us Wine Glass

If you like your tears with a side of wine, this “On Tuesdays, we watch This Is Us and cry” stemless wine-glass is the perfect must-have for you.

$10 at Etsy.

Rebecca’s Crescent Moon Necklace

If you’ve been paying attention, then you know that Rebecca has been wearing her crescent moon necklace for decades. Grab one for yourself (or your loved one) this holiday season.

$43 at Etsy.

A Jack Pearson Scented Candle

So to be clear — no one sniffed Milo Ventimiglia and made a candle out of his essence. However, this lemon-scented candle is essentially the theme of This Is Us –making the lemons of life into lemonade.

$20 at Etsy.

Garden Splendor Navy Blue Floral Print Dress

If you simply want to channel Rebecca’s epic ’70s style, Lulus has some stunning options for you including this navy floral dress.

$67 at Lulus.

The Pittsburg Steeler’s Terrible Towel

The Pearsons are diehard Steelers fans, so it’s only fitting that we included the yellow terrible towel.

“Only Good Things Are Going To Happen Today” Bracelet

If you adore Jack Pearson quotes — what better way is there than to celebrate the character with one of his most memorable sayings engraved on a bracelet.

Randall Pearson “What’s Happening?” Stickers

If you or one of your loved ones is a bit of a worrywart like our favorite neurotic dad, Randall Pearson–this sticker collection will amuse you greatly.

$3.09 at Redbubble.

This Is Us TV Show Planner Sticker Kit

Or, if you’re enamored with the show as a whole you can just grab this incredible set of stickers to cover your journals, laptops and iPads with.

$8.37 at Etsy.

Bulk Kleenex

Because you might not call yourself a softie –but This Is Us will drag the emotion out of you.

$17.99 at Amazon.