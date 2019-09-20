The ‘This Is Us’ Cast Salaries Just Made Us Gasp

Scroll To See More Images

It’s that time of year again. Fall TV is in full effect and one of our favorite shows is set to return with brand new episodes. The This Is Us Season 4 cast salaries are so astronomical that we are hardly able to deal. In fact, if you look at the salaries from Season 1 until now, the cast has one of the largest salaries in TV history.

When we were first introduced to the Pearsons back in 2016–only Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia who play Rebecca and Jack Pearson respectively were household names. The rest of the clan including, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chrissy Metz had worked in Hollywood previously, but in much smaller roles. As a result, when the actors were first hired to appear on the series that would dazzle America–they were making relatively modest salaries.

A lot has changed since then. Following the iconic first season of This Is Us–the salaries for all of the actors jumped drastically per episode. It more than doubled for Moore and Ventimiglia and it brought the rest of the actors to parity. In Season 3–the actors of This Is Us racked in the dough and with a salary negotiation for Season 4, we expect the numbers are even higher now.

Milo Ventimiglia

Season 1: $85,000 per episode

Season 4: $250,000+ per episode

Net worth: $12 million

Milo Ventimiglia portrays Vietnam vet and patriarch Jackson Pearson on This is Us. When he initially signed on for Season 1, Variety reported that he was making $85,000 per episode. A veteran in Hollywood, we’ve been obsessed with Milo since he played Jess on Gilmore Girls. Once This Is Us took off, The Hollywood Reporter reported that he negotiated his salary to $250,000 per episode for Season 3. This means he made about $4.5 million last season and is poised to make more during Season 4. This year, he also starred in the family film, The Art of Racing in the Rain which added to his $12 million net worth.

Mandy Moore

Season 1: $85,000 per episode

Season 4: $250,000 + per episode

Net worth: $10 million

Like Milo, Mandy Moore was super well known before This Is Us. With a career as a teen pop-star under her belt, and her roles in movies like A Walk to Remember and The Princess Diaries, Mandy was the perfect choice for matriarch Rebecca Pearson. Like Milo, after Season 1, she had her salary raised from $85,000 to $250,000 per episode. In 2019 she continued to voice Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled: The Series and she’s slaying beauty campaigns like Garnier and Neutrogena. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mandy’s net worth is $10 million. With new music on the way, we’re excited to see that Mandy has fully returned to the spotlight.

Sterling K. Brown

Season 1: $75,000

Season 4: $250,000+ per episode

Net worth: $10 million

When This Is Us first began, Sterling K. Brown was getting major recognition for his Emmy-winning role as prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s American Crime Story. According to Variety, this helped him negotiate a salary of $75,000 per episode to play Randall Pearson–adopted brother and chummy dad. However, by Season 3 along with his onscreen parent, he was making $250,000 per episode. Along with This Is Us, Sterling will appear in the astounding drama Waves, this year as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Frozen 2. He is also the only cast member to have won an Emmy for his role on This Is Us. All of this should certainly add to his $10 million net worth.

Justin Hartley

Season 1: $40,000

Season 4: $250,000 + per episode

Net worth: $7 million

Though he had roles on shows like The WB’s Smallville and The Young and the Restless, Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us wasn’t exactly a household name when the show began. However, he was able to a $40,000-per-episode salary, for Season 1. By Season 3 along with the rest of his core cast, he was bumped up to $250,000 per episode. Talk about a glow up. That’s more than six times what he made in Season 1. Along with This Is Us, Justin starred in Little this year, and he has three forthcoming film projects on the way. His net worth is $7 million.

Chrissy Metz

Season 1: $40,000

Season 4: $250,000 + per episode

Net worth: $7 million

Though she appeared on American Horror Story way back in 2014–Chrissy Metz only had $.81 to her name when she booked This Is Us. On the show, Chrissy plays Kate Pearson, the sister of the Pearson siblings who is trying to define herself out of the spotlight of her brothers. When Chrissy booked the show, she had a salary of $40,000 per episode. However, by Season 3, she was bumped to $250,000 per episode. She has already released a memoir, and this year, she starred in the acclaimed faith-based film, Breakthrough. Per Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $7 million.

When it comes to Susan Kelechi Watson who stars as Beth Pearson and Chris Sullivan who plays Kate’s husband, Toby–their salaries have not been reported, but we can’t imagine they are too far behind the core cast.