“This Is It” Reviews Are Positive, So Far

A showcase of the memory that is Michael Jackson, This Is It was resurrected and released 125 days after his death at exactly the right time. In what is literally a pivotal turning point for a career of a dead star, the film proved to be touching and held true to Michael Jackson’s good character, casting him in a positive light. Reviews were positive as far as critics go. Time, Gurdian.co.uk and Telegraph.co.uk are all raving in favor! The film was even tweeted about by Elizabeth Taylor, who wrote that This Is It was “the single most brilliant piece of filmmaking I have ever seen.” This says a lot since Taylor has decades of experience in old Hollywood films and all things glam. Lucky for us this footage was ever even shot… It was originally for MJ’s personal critiquing, but is now on display for the whole world to see.