This Halloween, Throw a Trailer Park “Party” Like Beyonce!

Lauren
by
Beyonc may be wearing hot-off-the-runway Givenchy and Vuitton in her new video for “Party,” but homegirl is a long way from Paris fashion week. She’s brought couture to the trailer park, which gave us an awesome idea for a Halloween party. Round up your kin, crack open a Pabst Blue Ribbon, and make sure no one knocks over the flamingo lawn ornament because this is going to be one bangin’ white trash bash.

Check out our picks for everything you need to throw the perfect trailer park party! And make sure you scroll down to peek the video that started it all.

The Landscaper Mullet Wig, $19

Flamingo Lawn Ornaments, $14.99

Toilet Cup, $20

Plastic Kiddie Pool, $10.99

Trailer Park T-Shirt, $21.99

Drinking Helmet, $12

Chewed Gum Magnets, $10

Fanny Pack, $13.99

Hair Rollers, $12.77

Meet A Sampling Of Brad Goreski’s Future Bravo TV Demo

