This Fall, A Sheer Blouse Is All You Need

As I’ve begun to lean more heavily on my fall wardrobe and phase out the floral dresses of long summer days past, I find myself drawn towards my sheer blouses. They are versatile and instantly chic, making them a wonderful tool for layering and experimenting with different silhouettes. When I noticed numerous of my female coworkers sporting a version of the sheer blouse last week, I decided it was time for some investigating.

The sheer trend was all over the spring and summer 2012 runways (most notably at Vera Wang) but it seems as though it’s a look we can begin having fun with during the cold, dreary winter months. Whether you’re throwing an over-sized knit vest on over your blouse or sliding a bandeau on underneath, a sheer blouse or tunic is a fool proof way to elevate a simple look. Click through for some of our favorite sheer looks for the fall! Which one has your vote?