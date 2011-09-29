StyleCaster
This Fall, A Sheer Blouse Is All You Need

Jessica Rubin
by
As I’ve begun to lean more heavily on my fall wardrobe and phase out the floral dresses of long summer days past, I find myself drawn towards my sheer blouses. They are versatile and instantly chic, making them a wonderful tool for layering and experimenting with different silhouettes. When I noticed numerous of my female coworkers sporting a version of the sheer blouse last week, I decided it was time for some investigating.

The sheer trend was all over the spring and summer 2012 runways (most notably at Vera Wang) but it seems as though it’s a look we can begin having fun with during the cold, dreary winter months. Whether you’re throwing an over-sized knit vest on over your blouse or sliding a bandeau on underneath, a sheer blouse or tunic is a fool proof way to elevate a simple look. Click through for some of our favorite sheer looks for the fall! Which one has your vote?

1 of 7

Lace Trim Blouse, ASOS, $73.18

Draped Knit Vest, GAP, $43.99

Tango Suede Platform Shoe Boot, ASOS, $137.21

Halcyon Blouse, Anthropologie, $178

Equipment Snakeskin Button-Down Blouse, Scoop NYC, $218

3/4 Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, Forever 21, $17.80

Cream Sheer Tab Pocket Chiffon Shirt, Topshop, $75

Silk Lucinda Blouse, J. Crew, $98

Lucca Couture Lace-Inset Tie Blouse, Urban Outfitters, $69

