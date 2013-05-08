This $50,000 Dress Will Be the Most Expensive Dress Ever Sold On Net-a-Porter

Increasingly shoppers are splurging big online on everything from designer shoes to pricey furniture—but a $50,000 Dolce & Gabbana dress? Net-a-Porter is betting on it. The online luxury retailer is set to sell its most expensive dress ever, a $50,000 beaded red cocktail frock from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2013 collection.

The online retailer bought six of the dresses, and is confident that they will sell. Only twelve of these dresses are being produced in total.

“If we have women in mind for a particular piece then we will go for it and with conviction too. This Dolce & Gabbana dress has been produced in limited quantities and we have bought half of the world’s stock,” says Ben Matthews, Net-a-Porter’s buying manager.

The dress will hit Net-a-Porter.com in September. Get your credit cards ready.

