ThirdLove’s New Shadow Stripe Bra Is Their Sexiest Style Yet

I’m a big fan of ThirdLove when it comes to my everyday, wear-for-hours, look-good-under-everything bras. That said, I won’t lie—I’ve always turned to other companies when I was in need of something a little more, well, sexy. ThirdLove’s 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra has been a total game-changer for me, but it’s not exactly my date-night go-to. As if answering my prayers, they’ve just released a brand-new style, and ThirdLove’s Shadow Stripe Plunge Uplift Bra is most definitely my new undress-to-impress favorite.

Before I dive into deets on the new style, let me wax poetic for just a moment about what makes ThirdLove so great. I spent years unsure of my actual bra size, rotating between stuffing my chest into way-too-small options or sizing too far up and being left with gaping cups because if it. ThirdLove’s Fit Finder makes calculating your perfect size a breeze—and even better, they actually carry it. There’s nothing worse than seeing a cute bra and realizing it isn’t made in your size, but ThirdLove carries cup sizes A-I (including half-cup sizes!) and band sizes 30-48.

While they definitely do have a few sexy lace styles in addition to their more seamless silhouettes, there’s no denying that the brand-new Shadow Stripe Uplift Plunge Bra is ThirdLove’s hottest launch to date. The semi-sheer chevron striping gives the illusion of being totally see-through thanks to a solid panel underneath, so you don’t have to sacrifice full-cup coverage to feel sexy. The plunge-style memory foam cups also come with inserts, should you choose to up the ante for a truly va-va-voom date night look.

Along with the brand-new bra comes a matching hipster panty, and both are available in classic black and Stormy Lilac, a dusty, sexy hue that I’m already predicting will be huge for winter 2020 and 2021. Shop the new drop below or head to the ThirdLove site to find your perfect bra with ease.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Shadow Stripe Uplift Plunge in Black

This black bra is the perfect balance of comfy and sexy. I could wear it all day long with no discomfort, and still know I’ll look hot for date night hours later.

2. Shadow Stripe Hipster in Black

Of course, you need the matching panties! I have more than enough LBTs (Little Black Thongs, anyone?) so I’m glad to see ThirdLove serving up a sexy hipster option instead.

3. Shadow Stripe Uplift Plunge in Stormy Lilac

I love a classic black bra, but this Stormy Lilac shade really does it for me! I’m glad ThirdLove skipped a basic nude for this style—sometimes you just want a little color to shake things up.

4. Shadow Stripe Hipster in Stormy Lilac

Once again, the matching bottoms are a must. I especially love how the mesh striped detailing stands out thanks to the lighter Stormy Lilac shade.