ThirdLove’s New Petal Lace Collection Includes The Prettiest Bra I’ve Ever Owned

Scroll To See More Images

For a long time, I thought I had to choose between bras I liked and bras that got the job done. Honestly, I wasn’t even bothered by it! As a petite, mid-size woman with a 34E chest, I figured I had my supportive, structured bras for everyday wear, and a few pretty, lacy pieces I could bust out for the occasional date night as needed. It wasn’t until I discovered brands like Thirdlove that I realized supportive bras didn’t have to be hideous, which is why I’m bringing you this ThirdLove Petal Lace Collection review to hype up their dreamiest drop yet.

ThirdLove fans are likely already familiar with the brand’s best-selling 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra, available in nine colors, size 30-48 bands and A-I cups, half-cup sizes included (!). This bra changed the game for many, but for those who think ThirdLove only makes basic silhouettes, it’s time you took a look at everything else they have to offer.

Cue their brand new Petal Lace Collection, a two-bra, two-panty, three-colorway drop with dreamy, lacy styles that are still supportive and comfortable enough for everyday wear. Talk about a dream come true! The collection consists of the Petal Lace Demi, available in Pearl/Chamomile and Ombre Blue/Black, and the Petal Lace Plunge, available in Sage/Evergreen, as well as the Petal Lace High Rise Brief and the Petal Lace Thong, both of which are available in all three colorways to accompany the Petal Lace bras.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I’m already a big fan of ThirdLove’s Plunge silhouette, and I have a black version that serves as my ~kinda sexy~ everyday bra, so when I saw it in that stunning green combo colorway, I knew it had to be mine. A pretty true 34E, I decided to size up to the 36E just to see if I preferred having a little more room in the band, and while the larger size does fit on the tightest hook, I can confirm that in the future I’ll return to my standard 34 band. Still, I just love that ThirdLove has so many options for me to try! I have a large chest, but certainly not the largest, so I love that this brand caters to so many sizes, so nobody has to feel left out.

From an aesthetic perspective, these bras couldn’t be more beautiful. Both the Plunge and Demi styles feature ThirdLove’s ultra-supportive memory foam cups, but the lacy overlays make them feel so special and girly. I admit that having a larger chest, it can be hard to look anything but sexy in a bra (or frumpy, before I found ThirdLove), but in this collection, I feel pretty. Cue the song!

If you’re a lover of cleavage, the Plunge especially will be right up your alley, as the silhouette really brings the breasts together in a natural way. Given that my boobs are more side-heavy, this is a major win. There is also removable padding on the side of the cups to further enhance this look, but since I’m already side-heavy, I’m able to remove this padding and get a similar effect, although I love having the extra padding as an option if I feel like ~doing the most~.

If, like me, you’re looking for a bra that gets the job done and looks good while doing it, you need to check out ThirdLove, and the brand-new Petal Lace Collection in particular. Read on for a look at every piece, and say hello to the prettiest new bra (or bras, plural!) in your collection.

1. Petal Lace Demi in Pearl/Chamomile

Next on my list to buy? This stunning demi-style bra. Totally replacing my basic nude styles with this!

2. Petal Lace High Rise Brief in Pearl/Chamomile

In the Pearl/Chamomile colorway, you have your choice of the High Rise Brief or the Lace Thong.

3. Petal Lace Plunge In Sage/Evergreen

I cannot say enough good things about this bra silhouette, especially in this gorgeous green lace style.

4. Petal Lace Thong in Sage/Evergreen

For the Sage/Evergreen colorway, would you opt for the Lace Thong or the High Rise Brief? I have and love both.

5. Petal Lace Demi in Ombre Blue/Black

If you like a darker bra but tire of basic black, this Ombre Blue/Black colorway is definitely the move.

6. Petal Lace High Rise Brief in Ombre Blue/Black

Again, you can shop the Ombre Blue/Black colorway in both this gorg High Rise Brief or the Lace Thong.