Thirdlove Teamed Up With Dia & Co To Expand Their Plus-Size Audience

I love pretty much everything about my Thirdlove bras—including the fact that I can recommend them to almost all of my friends, no matter their size. While I can find a 34F just fine, I prefer to shop from and recommend brands that cater to all shapes and sizes, especially when their branding is focused on catering to all women. That’s why I’m a fan of Thirdlove and so excited to hear about their partnership with Dia & Co, a site beloved by plus fashionistas everywhere.

Dia & Co is a site dedicated to delivering genuinely chic fashion options in sizes 10-32. They have their own exclusive lines like Downing Studio and Meri Skye, but visitors to the website will also notice major brands from FILA to Warp + Weft. Dia & Co already offers intimates from Elila, Yummie and Uwila Wardrobe, but the decision to now carry Thirdlove seriously ups their game.

The range features 20 of ThirdLove’s best-selling styles in 47 colorways, including everything from the brand’s beloved 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra to basics like their Comfort Stretch Thongs. Everything will be offered in cup sizes A-H and band sizes 34-48, with loungewear and underwear in sizes L-3X.

Nadia Boujarwah, CEO & Co-Founder of Dia & Co, is thrilled to have ThirdLove pieces live on the site for shoppers to discover. “ThirdLove has been a longtime and vocal advocate for body positivity across the intimates industry, offering plus sizes throughout their product range,” Boujarwah tells StyleCaster. “This partnership is aimed at expanding that reach throughout the Dia & Co community.”

Of course, Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and CEO of ThirdLove, couldn’t agree more. “As an inclusive brand, our ultimate goal is to offer a bra for every body and our partnership with Dia & Co. will allow us to reach more women and provide them with the most comfortable first-layer essentials every woman deserves,” said Zak.

If you’re a plus shopper who hasn’t already heard of ThirdLove, consider this your sign to check them out—especially if your Dia & Co online shopping cart is already full. Why not add a bra or two into the mix? Read on for our top Thirdlove picks available on the Dia & Co website now.

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

If you’re new to ThirdLove, this is the bra to buy. Available in seven neutral shades, you can’t go wrong with this baby for everyday wear under absolutely everything.

24/7 Lace Balconette Bra

If you want something with a little more spice, look no further than this lacy number, available in black or ivory (yes, you need both).

24/7 Classic Strapless Bra

Never struggle with a strapless bra again. No, really, I’m serious! ThirdLove shoppers swoon over this one’s supportive underwire, wide hook-and-eye back closure and three colorways.

Lace Back Cheeky

Don’t sleep on ThirdLove’s undies, y’all! I love that this pair is cute enough for a date-night-turned-sleepover, but comfy enough for all-day, everyday wear.

French Terry Shorts

ThirdLove’s loungewear is a new and exciting category, so these terry shorts are an absolute essential for at-home lounging.