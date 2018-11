Only Alexander Wang could cause fashionistas to go so crazy over a dress that it’s worn three separate times by three separate girls.

While Diane Kruger and Alexandra Richards both sported the dress earlier in the year, Sophia Bush chose the turquoise colorblock dress for the launch of A/X watches last night in LA. It’s pretty impossible to compete with Diane Kruger but Sophia Bush definitely has a fighting chance with her Dior gladiators. Who do you think got it right?