Think Thin, Low-Calorie Super Bowl Drinks For The Girls

The Super Bowl is one of those events where, at some point in the night, I usually find myself uttering the words, “diet starts tomorrow.” Between the wings, chips and beer, it’s virtually impossible not to slip. To make matters worse, add the fact that you’re probably watching the game with a group of guys who’ve probably never counted a calorie in their lives. Just because you’ve already written the day off as a cheat day doesn’t mean you still can’t be calorie conscious in some way. And if you’re determined to eat those wings, you might as well cut the calories somewhere. Why not start with your beverage? Put away the Bud Heavy and opt for a lighter beer. Or skip the beer altogether and try one of the delicious light cocktails below. Either way, I promise you’ll thank yourself in the morning.

Beers

There are plenty of great, light options out there that don’t have to taste like the Natty Light you used to down in college. Opt for a beer with under 100 calories. Here are some of my favorites:

Amstel Light, 99 calories

Michelob Ultra, 95 calories

Heineken Light, 99 calories

Yuengling Light, 99 calories

Beck’s Premier Light, 64 calories (WINNER)

Wine

Just don’t! It may be a lighter option and good for the heart blah blah blah, but this is a football party. So unless you want a bunch of guys teasing you all night, just leave the wine alone for the night.

Cocktails

Cocktails are definitely your best bet. They’re easy to lighten up and they have the highest alcohol content winner! Here are a few of my favorite, no-fuss mixed drink recipes.

Citrus Vodka Soda (my drink of choice)

Ingredients:

2 oz of citrus flavored vodka or gin (less than 2oz is an unacceptable drink)

1 can of Club Soda

1 lime wedge

1 lemon wedge

Directions:

If I really need to tell you what to do with these 4 ingredients, then you probably shouldn’t be drinking.

Skinny Margarita

2 oz of clear Tequila

A splash of fresh lime juice

A splash of Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec

Directions:

Combine all ingredients over a glass of ice

Garnish with a lime wedge and salt (I prefer sugar)

Low-Calorie Mojito (you’re pretending that you care about football, so you might as well pretend that it’s summer for the day)

2oz of white rum

2 lime wedges

1 1?2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons torn mint leaves

1?2 teaspoon honey, warmed

4 oz of club soda

Directions: