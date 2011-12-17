Think Before You Tweet: Top 5 Social Media Pet Peeves

We tweet, tumble, like, love and pin our way through the day. We don’t get out of bed ’till we’ve caught up on our news feed. We can’t remember the last time we bought a hard copy of a newspaper. We re the children of the technology age, and social media is the name of our game.

It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t rely on some aspect of social media for their daily life. Whether you use Twitter for your job or Facebook to keep up with friends, we’ve all become pros at posting and stalking our way through each other’s lives. But what happens when someone goes rogue and seriously breaches the rules of decency that make the social media world go ’round? Well, we can tell you one thing: it ain’t pretty.

So we’ve put together a small list of serious social media DON’Ts. Steer clear of these egregious offenses, and you’ll be well on your way to acquiring more Twitter followers than you’ll know what to do with.

1. Getting married is exciting. Your close friends and family will humor you and pretend they want to see ten pictures of you cutting the cake. The rest of us? We can do without it. And we certainly don’t need a play-by-play of the special day for the next month. Posting more than one or two pictures of weddings/bat-mitzvahs/christenings is unnecessary and borderline harassment. We get that you’re happy, but how about LIVING your own happily-ever-after instead of forcing us to live it too.

2. OMGz you met a celebrity! OK, as US Magazine says, they’re really just like us. So while it’s cool that you met your first crush, it’s serious overkill to post a picture of yourself with every D-lister you meet on the street.

3. Your Twitter/Facebook/Tumblr is not your diary. It’s frowned upon to notify all of your followers every time you go to the gym, eat, use the restroom, or blow your nose.

4. Ultrasounds of your baby? One word: Gross.

5. We absolutely hate social media feuds. Expressing your disgust for your ex-best friend is best reserved for emails, not for your Twitter. Some things are better left unsaid … at least in public.

P.S. Our final words of wisdom: Save the sappy musings for secret two-hour-long Death Cab For Cutie sing-a-longs. Logging onto Tumblr just to find that someone is spreading tear-inducing sentiments across the internet is frustrating and off-putting. No one wants to follow a Sad Sally. Keep things positive and you’ll attract the same kind of energy in your social media life.