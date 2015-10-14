StyleCaster
Share

10 Things You Can Buy for the Price of a Pumpkin Spice Latte

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Things You Can Buy for the Price of a Pumpkin Spice Latte

by
10 Things You Can Buy for the Price of a Pumpkin Spice Latte
10 Start slideshow

You know it’s officially cold-weather season when suddenly images of Pumpkin Spice Lattes start to show up on various social media feeds (#Finally! #SoGood #LiveForStarbucks #Amaze). And while we’re definitely not hating on the seasonal favorite (well, some of us are), we do find it pretty hilarious that people—for lack of a better word—die over the drink the way they do. Especially considering they’re a pricey habit to cultivate on a daily basis.

Here in New York City, the average price of a venti Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks is $5.65. It’s a figure that (sadly) we’ve come to regard as fairly normal for a coffee concoction, but when forked over daily, it can add up to nearly $40 a week. Ouch! And at similar coffee joints, it can be even more.

This got us thinking about other ways to spend that cash, and we dug up 10 cool things you can buy for less than the price of a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

A $3.99 Beverly Hills, 90210 greeting card trumps a PSL any day of the week.

Photo: Forever 21

This Floss Gloss acid-green nail polish is cruelty-free, made in America, and only $5.60.

Photo: Nasty Gal

Can't afford Anya Hindmarch's $75 leather stickers? These Plushie initial versions are $2.30 eachGet two for less than a latte.

Photo: Skinny Dip London

All the cool girls are suddenly traipsing around with septum rings, and you can fake it (free of regret) with this crystal version that's $3.99.

Photo: Forever 21

If you're too young to understand this $5 gem, well, keep clicking.

Photo: Tay Ham

META. And $3.50.

Photo: Claire's

This awesome pizza makeup bag is $4.99 at H&M. That's all.

Photo: H&M

A PSL lasts five minutes, but a pair of $5 sunglasses with parrots last a lifetime. Or at least until they break in your bag.

Photo: Dorothy Perkins

We had no idea home-button stickers existed—but we're totally spending the $4.99.

Photo: Nordstrom

You can never have too many USB adapters for that iPhone of yours, and this one's only $4.99.

Photo: Necessary Clothing

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Bold Street Style Straight from Tokyo

Bold Street Style Straight from Tokyo
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share