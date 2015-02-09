7 Things Rihanna’s Pink Grammys Gown Looked Like

Leave it to Rihanna. Unlike other starlets who continually have to shock us with their extra-naked red carpet looks (ahem, Kim Kardashian), the pop superstar knows the meaning of “been there done that.”

Sure, one of her last red carpets involved a completely sheer dress and no undergarments, but at the 2015 Grammys, RiRi rolled up in a full-on pretty pink princess gown—that happened to be Giambattista Valli couture. Naturally.

It was daring in a very pink, very covered-up kind of way, but it also looked vaguely familiar. Here, 7 things Rihanna’s Grammy Awards dress reminded us of.

Patrick From “SpongeBob”

Glinda the Good Witch From ‘The Wizard of Oz’

…And Glinda From ‘Wicked’

Photo: Stage Door Dish

A pink loofah

Teresa, a friend of Barbie who’s going to a Quincanera

Freshly-Spun Cotton Candy

Photo: The Kitchn

This “grown-up Princess” cake we found on Pinterest

Photo: Examiner

What are we missing? Weigh in below!