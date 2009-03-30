Things Just got Glossier

For all aspiring editirix and publishing magnates out there, Hewlett-Packard is starting a new web service called MagCloud.

The NY Times reports that at 20 cents a page, HP will print out your wildest dreams in magazine format with the idea that MagCloud could do to publishing what YouTube did to well…everything.

It’s been a while since the Zine scene has been cool, but now that content creation is as easy as one click, maybe it is time to get back in the game.

All that’s left is deciding on a title.