Things Got Weird During Reddit’s Super-Sized Secret Santa

Jessica Rubin
Reddit is on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for largest Secret Santa. A couple of us here in the StyleCaster office participated (one of our team members received a package of beef jerky) and we were pretty happy with the outcome.

As we scrolled through the gifts that others received, we came across a couple quirky and down right weird packages received by various participants. After having a good laugh, we decided we had to share some of our favorites with our stylistas.

Click through the slideshow above for some of the most noteworthy gifts received during this year’s Secret Santa adventures.

Human Organ Lunch Cooler, Laboratory Mug, Titanium Straw.

A growling Chewbacca plush doll.

Sustenance and knowledge for the upcoming zombie apocalypse. 

Snacks and an ice cube tray in the likeness of Han Solo frozen in carbonite!

The book God Doesn't Believe in Atheists.

A titanium spork.

Money toilet paper.

The Situation costume.

Dinosaur cookie cutters.

Santa beard hat.

