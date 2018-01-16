30 Things Every Woman Should Own by Age 30

Is 30 rounding the corner faster than you expected, or have you celebrated that milestone so many times at this point that you’re a pro? Whatever your situation is, there are a few classic wardrobe items every woman should own so that you’re prepared for whatever occasion comes up. We all know and love a good LBD, but what about a chic white sneaker that you can wear with many an ensemble, or a boardroom-approved dress that will help you score your dream job?

Ahead, we’ve listed 30 items every woman should own, from wardrobe classics to the party dress you always wish you had. Trust, getting dressed for any situation is about to get a lot easier.