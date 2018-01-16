StyleCaster
30 Things Every Woman Should Own by Age 30

30 Things Every Woman Should Own by Age 30

Photo: Getty Images

Is 30 rounding the corner faster than you expected, or have you celebrated that milestone so many times at this point that you’re a pro? Whatever your situation is, there are a few classic wardrobe items every woman should own so that you’re prepared for whatever occasion comes up. We all know and love a good LBD, but what about a chic white sneaker that you can wear with many an ensemble, or a boardroom-approved dress that will help you score your dream job?

MORE: Simple Steps to Declutter Your Closet

Ahead, we’ve listed 30 items every woman should own, from wardrobe classics to the party dress you always wish you had. Trust, getting dressed for any situation is about to get a lot easier.

1 of 30
The Perfect Jeans

Whether you like skinny, flare, cropped or distressed—find the perfect jeans for you.

Levi's 501 jeans, $98 at Urban Outfitters

The Silk Blouse

It can be fancied up with a pencil skirt for work, or paired with the aforementioned jeans on weekends.

Erdem blouse, $612 (was $1,153) at Matches Fashion

The Leather Jacket

This is your go-to warm (but cool-looking) layer during brisk weather.

Allsaints jacket, $560 at Bloomingdale's

The "Boardroom" Dress

A power dress will take you from the conference room to happy hour.

DVF dress, $450 at Net-a-Porter

The Black Pump

The most versatile piece in your wardrobe next to a white tee and jeans, black pumps work with pretty much any outfit and never go out of style.

Pumps, $675 at Christian Louboutin

The Matching Suit

The power suit is back and in full force!

Tahari ASL suit, $105 at Macy's

The Work Bag

This structured shoulder bag can fit a small laptop, tablet, and other essentials, making it the perfect purse to take to the office.

Purse, $348 at Dooney & Bourke

The Formal Dress

Black-tie wedding, gala, or charity event? This gown is your go-to.

Shoshanna dress, $277 (was $615) at Saks Fifth Avenue

The Classic Trench

When it's not cold enough for a pea coat or parka, reach for a trench. It'll add a little extra layer but no bulk or fuss.

Trench, $2,195 at Burberry

The Classic White Tee

Goes with everything, always flattering—you can't go wrong.

Hanes x Karla tee, $30 at Shopbop

The Party Dress

A fun little number (sequins, ruffles, you name it) is required for special occasions.

Dress, $59; at Milly

The White Sneaker

Even if you don't consider yourself a sneaker girl, an all-white pair can be styled with a suit, jeans, and even a dress. Super versatile (not to mention comfy).

Rag & Bone, $325 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The Black Ankle Trouser

Chicer than a pair of black skinny jeans, black trousers are perfect for a meeting or can be paired with a graphic tee for a laid-back vibe. 

Elie Tahari pants, $198; at Neiman Marcus

The Floral Dress

Have a summery, daytime dress at the ready for birthdays, baby showers, weddings, or a day dates.

Faithfull dress, $190 at Moda Operandi

The Striped Tee

A striped tee is your white tee's cooler older sister. It can be worn under a suit or kept casual with jeans, and can easily mix with any other print or color in your closet.

Tee, $39.50 at J.Crew

The Evening Clutch

For nights out or glam events, swap your carry-all tote for a ladylike clutch.

Edie Parker clutch, $448 (was $895) at The Outnet

The Graphic Tee

A good graphic tee can make a pair of jeans, blazer, or pretty much anything instantly cooler.

Junk Food tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

The Little Black Dress

You knew about this one already, so if you don't own it yet, put the LBD at the very top of your shopping list.

Dress the Population dress, $198 at Nordstrom

The Peacoat

A classic peacoat is an elevated alternative to a sporty parka when it's cold.

Alexander McQueen peacoat, $1,843 (was $3,685) at Farfetch

The Holiday Dress

Similar to the party dress but a tad more festive, wear this to holiday parties, family gatherings, or anything that requires a little sparkle or shine.

Dress, $245 at Silk Laundry

The Ankle Boot

A simple ankle boot can instantly dress up a pair of jeans or add a downtown edge to a dress.

Valentino boot, $837 (was $1,395) at Net-a-Porter

The Denim Jacket

On warmer days (or for casual occasions), trade your leather for denim.

Wrangler jacket, $79 at Modcloth

The Carry-All Tote

Busy women need a chic bag that can carry all of their things, plus some.

Tote, $168 at Madewell

The "Grandmother" Appropriate Dress

Need to attend a conservative event or funeral? It's key to have a formal dress that's no-fuss and appropriate for any situation at a moment's notice.

GOAT dress, $611 at Farfetch

The White Oxford

A crisp white button-up comes in handy on days when you want to look polished.

Shirt, $68 at Banana Republic

The Sandal Heel

A nude or metallic color will match anything in your closet and can be worn season after season. 

Manolo Blahnik heel, $745 at Barneys New York

The Weekend Purse

A little cross-body won't weigh you down when you're running to brunch, errands, and the gym.

Purse, $348 at Furla

The Silk Scarf

Tie this around your neck for warmth or color, wear it around your waist as a belt, or even fasten it to the handle of your bag for a feminine flourish.

Scarf, $510 at Gucci

The Statement Jewelry

Everyone needs one or two pieces of personal statement jewelry (even if you're a jewelry minimalist). We love a name necklace, initial pinky ring, or engraved cuff. 

Sarah Chloe x Goop lana ring, $1,295 at Goop

The Date Night Dress

This dress should make you feel instantly sexy and alluring.

Altuzarra dress, $1,998 (was $4,995) at Net-a-Porter

