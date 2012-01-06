Things Are Looking Up For Isaac Mizrahi

Things are really on the rise for the once-famed designer. Mizrahi who has recently launched a men’s line to be sold in department stores and speciality stores has gotten hitched! Well, bet our lucky stars it seems to be the week of love!

Isaac, while on The Wendy Williams Show (hey Wend, love ya girl!), who was there most likely to promote his new judging gig on Project Runway All Stars let it slip that him and his long time lover (Arnold Germer) snuck away for a little bit. Where did they sneak to you ask? Downtown Manhattan of course! They took the 6 train down to city hall on November 30th and tied the knot!

Congrats Mizrahi! Sign his wedding guestbook (read: comments section) below!

Photo via MOORE ANTHONY/SIPA