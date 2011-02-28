Thierry Mugler Video Is Out: As Weird As Expected

I’m most definitely interested to see how a fetal alien is going to translate into a full collection for Thierry Mugler Fall 2011 by Nicola Formichetti. Nicola has proven himself a proponent of the avant garde via his styling of Lady Gaga historically, and most recently with an array of flesh colored latex looks with pretruding horn detail on the pop star’s face and shoulders.

Gaga is confirmed as the musical director of the stylist’s first womenswear collection and runway presentation for the brand, showing Wednesday and livestreaming to a computer near you. There is a definitely artistry to Formichetti, but in a fashion moment when it’s less about making a statement, and more about making cash will any of this translate to sales?

Maybe it will be more wearable than expected, and in the meantime this creepy video is doing its job of being totally intriguing.

There is a quick flash of the iconic Mugler star, which might indicate that Nicola is going to stay true to a brand synonymous with sculptural looks that highlight and sometimes alter a woman’s silhouette.

Find out for yourself when the show livestreams on Wednesday, March 2, beginning at 3 PM EST on the brands Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/thierrymugler.