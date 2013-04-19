Thierry Mugler Returns to Mugler Following Nicola Formichetti’s Departure

Two weeks ago, news broke that Nicola Formichetti—best known as Lady Gaga‘s stylist—was leaving his post as creative director of French brand Mugler to take on the role as artistic director at Diesel. Considering the pop culture relevance Formichetti brought to the label, we wondered what bigwig they’d bring in next to help maintain its status. The answer? The original founder, Thierry Mugler.

While the 64-year-old Mugler has served as the artistic director of Thierry Mugler Parfums—which has unquestionably been the label’s primary breadwinner (Angel, anyone?)—he’s now become a creative advisor for Mugler Fashion.

“Over the last three years, Mugler Fashion has made a visible and successful comeback, while Mugler fragrances have enjoyed a 50 percent growth in sales with both Angel and Alien now amongst the top feminine fragrances worldwide. It is time to unite both activities under one single creative management and turn Mugler into a global and fully integrated luxury brand with a synergetic approach across fashion, accessories and fragrances,” Joël Palix, director general of Thierry Mugler SAS said in a release.

Clearly, bringing Mugler back on is a way of cashing in on the recent buzz they have received in the media—but we have to wonder if people will continue to care about the brand—which hasn’t exactly been a retail force in the fashion world for quite some time.

