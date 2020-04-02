Thick Mattress Toppers For an Extra Cozy Night’s Sleep

Whether you have trouble sleeping or simply prefer an extra cozy sleeping set-up, adding a thick mattress topper to your bed is a major (and super underrated upgrade). Investing in an entirely new mattress is clearly an expensive investment, and can be a major hassle to move and assemble, but adding a heavy-duty mattress topper to your current mattress is a much more affordable way to give your bed a boost of comfort while you slumber without having to dip into your savings to sleep better.

The best mattress toppers are typically designed with breathable fabric like wool or cotton, and they help to keep moisture at bay so you can get a full night’s rest—even if you sweat at night. There are different types of mattress toppers that address different sleeping concerns and personal comfort preferences. Thick mattress toppers are great for making your bed feel more fluffy and bouncy, and they’re great for those who don’t tend to move around a lot while they’re sleeping. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ultra-thick mattress toppers to try out for yourself.

1. KARRISM Extra Thick Mattress Topper

This mattress pad is about fifty percent thicker than traditional toppers. It’s filled with super plush filling and padding to give your hips and shoulders additional support.

2. LEISURE TOWN Queen Mattress Pad

This thick mattress topper is designed with HNN cooling technology to give your body extra support without causing you to overheat while you sleep. It is filled with super plush, snow down alternative fill for an even more comfortable night’s sleep.

3. Starcast Mattress Topper Extra Thick

Starcast’s supportive thick mattress pad features a cotton pillow top and a temperature-regulating topper to keep you nice and cool while you slumber. It also is designed with an ultra-deep pocket (8-21 inches).