Theyskens to Schiaparelli?

Just as we followed the rumors of Olivier Theyskens’ last days at Nina Ricci and the news of who would be succeeding him, we are all over the rumors of where Theyskens will go next.

Last week the American fashion house Halston was suggested to be his next home, but now, according to Diane Pernet, he may be resurrecting Schiaparelli.

Shiaparelli certainly fits more with Theyskens’ aesthetic and Schiaparelli had a great Fall 2009 season, as other designers drew heavily on Elsa Schiaparelli’s surrealist designs for inspiration.