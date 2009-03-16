Theyskens is out

Sadly, the day has come. We’ve been waiting for the official official confirmation for weeks and here it finally is. Olivier Theyskens has left Nina Ricci as of March 10th.

His departure has been buzzed about, talked about, whispered about, cried over for the past few months and has now been set in stone. Originally Theyskens was supposed to leave when his contract was up in October, but Peter Copping, formerly of Louis Vuitton, will be stepping in a little earlier than expected.

No official word on what Theyskens will be doing next, but he still owns the rights to his trademark, which opens up the possibility of him relaunching his eponymous label.