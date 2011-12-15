These Jeans Were Meant For Strutting

It seems like every designer and their mom is coming out with a diffusion line and we are not complaining, trust. But, we were tickled to see that one of our all-time favorite brands, Levi’s, is perhaps swinging the other way with their runway show debuting during this coming New York Fashion Week.

Not one, not two, but three of their lines will be showcased during the presentation ranging from Levi’s Red Tab to Levi’s Vintage (woohoo!). According to Creative DirectorLen Peltier, the collection will represent one cohesive image of the brand. Considering Levi’s is and always be one of our major denim staples, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for our us next, literally.

Photo courtesy of Sipa.