Theron Supports Galliano, Cat McNeil Chopped Her Hair

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Catherine McNeil chopped her hair off, thereby relinquishing rights to that cool 70s vibe. (Fashion Copious)

Charlize Theron, she of those Dior campaigns, is not willing to bash John Galliano, saying, “I wish him nothing but well.” (The Cut)

WWD has a rather hilarious breakdown of Anthony Weiner’s style. Sample quote: the tie “is too long, bringing attention to the epicenter of the scandal.” (WWD)

Tales of Endearment recently relaunched and it looks adorable. (Tales of Endearment)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @dmmwitted Omg death by NYC heatwave #word

RT @CalvinKlein Watch the runway video of Francisco Costa’s women’s Resort 2012 Calvin Klein Collection here: http://ckle.in/k7WkmW Yes, please.

RT @refinery29 Inevitable: There are now Anthony Weiner condoms! r29.co/ieqGtU Love.it

RT @Modelinia Love the new, first name only Twitter handle! RT @Doutzen: Hello everyone:) my name has been changed to @doutzen pass it on!!!!! So Madonna.