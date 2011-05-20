There’s Still Time To Go Gaga on Gilt

If you can’t seem to function correctly lately becuase there are only two days left until Lady Gaga’s album, Born This Way releases, Gilt has the fix for you. Not only can you purchase the album early for a mere $12 but there are also Mama Monster-inspired, super stylist, Nicola Formichetti-picked items on sale for three days only.

Although most of the items for men and women are reasonably priced – ranging from $12 for an American Apparel bra to $2,500 for high-end designer items – if you happen to have an extra $20,000 lying around you can still purchase the same dress she wore in the Theirry Mugler show last spring. But if you’re more into experiencing Gaga’s life instead, for $1,500 you can become a “Celeb 4 A Day” where bright lights will flash and scathing questions will be shouted by the paps as you try to balance in your towering heelless shoes. Yep, you basically just pay to get hounded by paparazzi for $1500. Click through to see what else is still up for grabs on Gilt.