There’s a New Record Price For a Hermès Birkin At Auction

It seems the sky is really the limit for how much people are willing to spend on a Hermès Birkin. A crocodile Birkin just sold at an auction at Paris auction house Artcurial for a record breaking 63,800 euros ($85,416). The bag was manufactured in 2006 and is an unusual combination of orange, red, and pink. The auction estimate for the bag was for between 40,000 to 50,000 euros.

The previous record sale price for a Birkin bag was 61,000 euros during a 2011 auction in Paris.

Interestingly, Hermès Birkin bags are one of the few bags on the market that retain their price after retail, and some even surpass their original retail price at auction.

The real question is, how much is too much for a Birkin?