There is no place like Miami in December

70 years ago, a provincial Kansan in a gingham dress opened the door onto one of the most colorful, fantastical worlds she had ever seen. Kind of like exiting the jet onto the yellow-brick tarmac of Dade county for the wild and vibrant four-day extravaganza that is Art Basel Miami Beach.

This is why, perhaps, Warner Bros is taking its celebration of the Wizard of Oz‘s 70th Anniversary to Florida this week. “The Inspirations of Oz Fine Art Collection” is a show one-of-a-kind art works by acclaimed artists that re-interpret The Wizard of Oz through painting, drawing or sculpture. (I’m hoping one of them will reinterpret Glinda’s poofy pink dress in my size.)

See the collection—including work from artists Angelo Aversa, Romero Britto, Gentle Giant, Phillip Graffham, Gris Grimly, Marcus Antonius Jansen, Johnny Johns, William Joyce, Joel Nakamura, Nelson De La Nuez, Glen Orbik, Ragnar, Alex Ross, Todd White and Yakovetic—at The Emerald City event on December 5, put on by Ocean Drive Magazine.

The Swarovski embellished “Ruby Slipper Collection,” which was exhibited at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York in September, will also be on view.

Now, if I only had a dress like Glinda’s, I would be all set….