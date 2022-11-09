Shoppers Say This ‘Instant Relief’ Hack Is Their ‘Only Fix For Migraines’—& It’s Down to $35 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever been in such severe pain from a headache or migraine that you’ve resorted to putting an ice pack from the fridge onto your forehead, I’ve got news for you. There’s a much simpler, easier hack for instant relief: the TheraICE RX Headache Relief Hat. I found it during my daily scrolls through Amazon (just shopping editor things), and honestly, I’m about to add one to my cart for the next moment I’m in too much discomfort to wait on pain relievers to kick in.

The wearable hat (or mask, depending on how you’d like to sport it) boasts a one-of-a-kind 360-degree form fitting design that can be pulled over your eyes, face and entire head to quickly relieve eye, cranial, and facial tension from migraines. Per the brand, its soft gel component won’t put pressure onto specific areas of concern like a hard ice pack will, making it perfect for laying down on your bed or couch.

All you need to do is freeze the relief hat in a zip bag (each purchase comes with one) for a minimum of two hours ahead of use. Once you put it on, you’ll instantly notice how the gel conforms to the shape of your head, providing cold compression without feeling too tight on your face or irritating your skin.

With over 13,000 five-star ratings, it really must be the “game changer for migraines” that one reviewer referred to it as. Just feast your eyes on this glowing statement from someone who gets migraines “at least three times a month” that “last for 12 hours and make you physically sick.”

“This is a game changer,” they wrote. “If I can take medicine at the start of a migraine and put this on, it definitely helps knock out my migraine more quickly. I’m going to buy two more so I can have some for rotations at home and I can also keep one at work. Don’t hesitate to buy this if you suffer from migraines!”

A second fan called it their “only fix for migraines,” after experiencing “one of the worst…of their life.” They wrote, “prescription and OTC migraine medications have never worked for me and I usually just have to ride it out. I had been using regular ice packs and taking pain relievers all day without the slightest sense of relief. As soon as this got delivered, I popped it into the freezer for two hours and had relief within 15 minutes of wearing it.”

Tired of being in pain when a headache ensues? Me too. Pick up a TheraICE RX Headache Relief Hat while it’s on sale for $35 on Amazon.