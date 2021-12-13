This Under-The-Radar Theragun Sale Came Just in The Nick of Time—Save $100 on The Ultimate Christmas Present

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to holiday shopping, there are a few genius gift ideas that always seem to work out. Among them: coffee mug warmers, cult-favorite skincare essentials and cozy slippers. But there’s one can’t-go-wrong present that’s top tier, and that, my friends is the Theragun. The luxe personal massager is a tried-and-true investment that anyone from athletes to grandpa can make use of. And, for the time being, it’s $100 off at an under-the-radar sale.

For those who are unfamiliar, a Theragun is a handheld deep-tissue massager that comes with so many customizable features, it’s hard to keep track. You can control everything from the speed to the massage settings so that you get the most immediate pain relief possible. Unlike massage chairs or other soothing accessories where you need to buy additional equipment, this device comes with everything you need for a quality kneading.

One of the Theragun Elites comes with five foam attachment heads including a dampener for tender areas, a ball for miscellaneous use, a cone to pinpoint sore muscles, a thumb to reach tricky spots like your back and a wedge that can sink deep into your shoulder blades and IT bands to flush out any of the pain.

Using it is a breeze, too.

You can either control the massager yourself with its physical buttons or connect the device to your phone via bluetooth, and use the Theragun app for already developed routines. The ergonomic handle is designer to prevent any cramping from occurring while you hold the device and relieve your muscles.

Today, you can shop both the black and white Theragun Elite models for $100 off—a steal given that shoppers credit the device for extremely fast and effective muscle relief.

“Takes 10 to 15 minutes bam! You’re feeling refreshed like a 100 massage!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The Bluetooth connection and all the exercises, warm ups and recoveries they give you are amazing! They know their stuff for sure! Powerful gun, greatest results worth the pay no doubt about it!”

This is an ideal gift for somebody you know who frequents the gym, is training for a big race, or who always seems to have a stubborn kink in their neck. Get it for your dad and help him unwind after a long day’s work, or gift it to your sister who can use afford to add a few more moments of peace to her daily routine. With this device, you’re not only giving muscle relief. You’re giving something that can help your loved one put themself first—if only for a few minutes.

Is that not the ultimate Christmas present?