Theory’s Fashion Insider Looks are Perfect For Inspiration and Procrastination Alike

All photos: Theory.com

Work procrastination alert: the Fashion Insiders pages on Theory’s website are prime real estate for hours of preoccupation. With seventeen fashion industry heavy hitters including Annabel Tollman, Kate Young, Andrea Lieberman, and Jessica Diehl styling inspirational ensembles with Theory’s Spring 2010 pieces, offering novel sartorial tips, and speaking to their picks on video- don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Dani Stahl discusses her go-to versatile pattern, “My favorite print? Plaid. It’s business with a slim-cut blazer and trouser, but pair it with denim and it’s casual cool.” Julia Von Boehm gets racy, “I love a trench with nothing underneath and offsetting voluminous silhouettes with tapered ones. While Leslie Fremar conveys her shopping philosophy, “A roster of uncomplicated separates is the easiest way to accomplish variety in your wardrobe.

As every StyleCaster girl knows, the proof is in pictures

below find some of our picks for the most covetable looks from the site. Do you think the stylists did the line’s pieces justice?