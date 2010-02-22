Theory Unveils Fashion Insider Campaign, Launches E-Commerce Boutique

Theory, a brand synonymous with classic yet modern sophistication and comfort, has outdone themselves yet again. As a reliable source for staples and timeless pieces, it’s a brand we hold near and dear to our hearts. All who appreciate Theory’s effortless chic style will now be able to consider themselves “one, in Theory”— which is precisely the message of Theory’s new Fashion Insider campaign.

In a departure from their traditional approach, Theory has announced the debut of theirE-Commerce and website — which will only complement their Fashion Insider campaign.

The campaign is a presentation of Theory’s Spring 2010 men and women’s collection, displayed in a new and innovative way. The idea goes a little something like this: 17 stylists were called on to go through the Spring 2010 collection and pick out some of their favorite must-have essential pieces. The stylists then mixed, matched, and layered, to create 60 unique womens looks and 20 unique mens looks. Consumers then have the opportunity to shop these specific looks on Theory.com. The campaign presents customers with the opportunity to be made over by A-list stylists, usually reserved for celebrity clients. Not only are the completed looks available to shop, but you’ll also have the opportunity to watch the entire styling process from beginning to end, providing a more personalized online shopping experience.

The Fashion Insider Campaign can also be seen in Theory’s retail stores. Moving towards the future, Theory has gone beyond the usual in-store retail concept with a new installation that exudes a Parisian feel — one of the inspirations being the eponymous boutique, Colette. Like the online site, the in-store mannequins were also expertly styled by the same 17 Fashion Insiders. The goal is to offer customers a more “brick and mortar” approach, combining the “buy it now” and “get this look” concepts that allow each person to interpret the presentation as they see fit for their own individual lifestyle. Theory will even throw in a cool gift (while supplies last) of the limited edition “I am a Fashion Insider” tee for customers who spend $350 or more.



More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alexa Chung for Madewell

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tibi