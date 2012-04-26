Theophilus London Owns an Anna-Wintour-With-A-Hitler-Stasche T-Shirt

Closet-hunting website StyleLikeU has tapped stylish MC Theophilus London (we should know, since he was on our Most Stylish New Yorkers list this year), heading to what we assume is his apartment to chat about his overall personal stylings, getting emails from Kanye West and how he goes to Paris to pick up pieces of flair.

With cameras in tow, SLU caught Theophilus London wearing some very Theophilus London-esque duds and outfits, including a t-shirt from Aussie label Ksubi featuring an image of Anna Wintour with a Hitler-esque mustache on her face. Yeah, really.

We don’t know what to make of this cotton-clad closet staple of his, but other than that, we’re digging everything else he’s sporting in the clip. (We do have to say we too have been guilty of rocking satirical Anna Wintour pieces back when we had a few tote bags of ours circulating with a “Che Anna” image plastered on them. So “she’s an easy target” should be your main take away from all this.)

Theophilus London does get bonus points for giving a shout out to his “friend Richard at Givenchy “(a.k.a. Riccardo Tisci, creative director of the French label) and talking about some sweet Rick Owens trousers he owns.

To see more of Theo’s fashion wares from the StyleLikeU shoot, be sure to click through the images in the gallery above and head on over to the SLU site for more eye candy. Oh, and here’s a little video teaser to get you going, with Hitler Anna Wintour making a cameo: