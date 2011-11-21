Theophilus London Is ‘Psyched’ For His Nude Photos To Leak

Most New Yorkers shiver in fear at the mere thought of their apartments being robbed, but stylish rapper Theophilus London (who has a track on the Breaking Dawn soundtrack) has a different take on it following some recent misfortune.

The Cole Haan collaborator‘s SoHo spread was recently pillaged, and the thieves made off with some of his precious Apple products.”They stole my Macs and my iPad,”he told Page Six. “Ilost a lot of good [stuff].” Not only does this include his beats and thousands of tracks, but also some naughty photos.

“I had mad naked pictures on there. A lot of myself and, maybe, of other females,” he said. Instead of being nervous that this was going to cause a scandal and damage his credibility, he’s thrilled: “I’m actually psyched. I’m waiting on my naked photos to leak. I know Bossip and MediaTakeOut will have a field day on it. I have nothing to hide.”

Frankly, his attitude couldn’t be better. Let’s face it, a sex tape or a series of scandalous shots does NOT hurt your career these days. Look at Kim K. And, yeah, while it may be a double standard, as a man he’s more likely to get props for his chill policy about being photographed in the buff than be considered trashy by the masses.