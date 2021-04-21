5 Themed VRBO Rentals To Rent For Your Next Adventure

Scroll To See More Images

If you know me well enough (or even just a little bit, frankly), you know that my passion in life happens to be themed hotels and off-beat roadside attractions (yes, including the seedy romance varieties with heart-shaped bathtubs and mirrored ceilings). Recently, however, I’ve also expanded my search to include short-term vacation rentals, which naturally resulted in a journey to find the best themed VRBO rentals in the USA.

At this point, my number one hobby is researching these eccentric travel destinations and filing them under my wish list on Yelp. Motels and hotels will always be my chosen lodging when I’m traveling, but I have to say that I’m pretty impressed with the themed rental options available. Plus, now that travel restrictions are starting to slowly lift, booking a mini-vacay is a great way to feel like there’s something to look forward to, right?

Besides, I totally understand that not everyone loves quirky hotels and kitschy dive bars as much as I do, and prefer to go the vacation rental route when staying away from home, and there is plenty of under the radar themed and fantasy rental options to book across the country.

Whether you’re like me, and pretty much live for a honeymoon-suite-inspired stay or are a self-professed “Lord of the Rings” fan, these quirky (and, yes, utterly Instagram-worthy) VRBO rentals will make your next getaway extra memorable. As a side note, each of the prices mentioned are nightly rates, and reflective of the average booking fee per stay—rates will vary depending on the season, date, and a variety of other factors.

“Never BORED” Game Themed House in Groveland, FL

This deluxe game-themed estate in Florida is over ten acres and houses up to fifty-four people comfortably. It’s a stellar option for a Bachelor or Bachelorette party or even a post-wedding lodging option. The property includes a slew of entertaining rooms to enjoy, including a Twister Room, interactive Escape rooms and an indoor carnival, as well as plenty of fun outdoor amenities like a huge waterslide and a lazy river. TBH, I don’t think you’ll never want to leave this place.

Romantic Log Cabin in Sevierville, TN

We’ve already established just how much I love heart-shaped bathtubs, so naturally, this cozy, honeymoon suite-style cabin was going to make this list. This budget-friendly abode is tucked away of the Smoky Mountains and has a fully-stocked kitchen, outdoor jacuzzi tub, and plenty of nature views. It’s perfect for a couple’s getaway but can sleep four thanks to a sleeper sofa.

Funky Refurbished 70’s Lakefront Home in Iola, WI

This retro vacation rental is a dream for ’70s design lovers. The stylish two-bedroom home is decked out with vintage decor, but it’s got all of the modern amenities you’re seeking, too (AC, WiFi, new appliances, etc.). The lakeside rental also is equipped with a four-person paddle boat for aquatic adventures, an Atari Pong Arcade game, an outdoor Kettle Grill, and a pair of vintage bicycles from the ’70s.

The Shrine of Montana in Trout Creek, MT

LOTR fans, rejoice. This hobbit-themed rental is here to make your dreams come true. This magical little cottage retreat spans 1,000 square feet and has a large king bedroom, a small guest room, a deck with BBQ grill, and a well-stocked library of books, CDs, and DVDs. And, if you’re into wildlife, the owners note that guests may encounter lions, deer, elk, and other animals during their stay.

Reunion Resort Premier Theme Estate Home in Kissimmee, FL

With a deluxe indoor “drive-in” movie theater (and a “dive-in” theater for pool movie-watching), an arcade, and eight uniquely themed bedrooms, this waterfront property is pretty hard to beat. It’s just a few miles away from the Disney World Resort, but even if that isn’t the purpose of your vacation, you definitely won’t be bored during your stay here—yes, even if you don’t leave the house at all.