7 Themed Airbnb Rentals in America for an Aesthetic AF Getaway

Everyone who knows me—whether you’re my best friend or a recent Hinge match—knows that I absolutely live for a theme, especially when it comes to hotels (including the seedy romance and fantasy-themed varieties with heart-shaped bathtubs and mirrored ceilings), quirky roadside destinations, off-beat diners with major old-timey appeal, and kitschy dive bars with big old red booths and a seemingly effortless balance of camp and pulp-spiked glamour. I once even drove ten hours across state lines to stay at a clown-themed hotel that I’d been dying to check out for years (I know, it’s not for everyone). At this point, it probably comes as no surprise that an embarrassing amount of my free-time is spent researching these eccentric travel destinations and filing them under my to-do list of favorites logged in my Yelp account and dream journal.
Not everyone is a hotel person though, and if you prefer to go the vacation rental route when you’re staying away from home, you’ve got plenty of options of you’re looking to get a taste of themed lodging. Just like the vast assortment of fantasy hotels and bed and breakfasts our country has to offer (albeit, some totally under-the-radar), there’s also a huge range of Airbnb home vacation rentals that offer the same unique lodging experience that you’d find in a conventional hotel or B & B. Whether you’re an ardent Disney fan, obsessed with the enduring ’90s style, or like me, have always dreamed of living in Barbie’s unapologetically pink dream house for a day or two, these Airbnb rentals across America will make for a getaway you won’t forget—not to mention double as the perfect backdrop for your Instagram feed to capture your trip in all its aesthetic splendor.
The McFly in Dallas, TX
Located in the hip Lower Greenville neighborhood in Dallas, this ’80s themed Airbnb offers a slew of unique amenities, including an all-you-can-eat cereal bar, retro arcade and video games, Save by The Bell influenced decor, and an unlimited amount of IG-worthy photo opps. There’s also an outdoor area with play structures to pose with and even a McDonald’s Hamburgler replica in the front yard.
Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway in Topanga Canyon, CA
For anyone who calls themself a fan of the “Pirates of The Caribbean” franchise (and well, even if you don’t), this deluxe rental will make your tropical vacation fantasies come true. Located just outside of Los Angeles county, this magical dwelling is chock-full of waterfalls and ponds, plenty of outdoor hammocks, an outdoor bath and shower, and a brand new tipi to pose with (and hang out in, of course.).
Luxury Disney & Star Wars Villa in Kissimmee, FL
This Disney-themed Airbnb will make you seriously nostalgic for your princess-loving childhood dreams. With nine-bedroom total (and a steeper nightly rate), this enhanced mansion is a good one to go on with all of your squad for a whimsical getaway. In addition to a pumpkin carriage and castle beds (just to name a select few), this rental also features an in-house movie theater, a private pool with a rock grotto waterfall, and a decked-out game room.
The Dog Bark Inn in Cottonwood, ID
This adorable Airbnb is the shape of a giant Beagle (a true doghouse, indeed), and features plenty of cozy and bark-themed amenities, including puzzles, games, and other entertainment. There’s also Dog Bark Park visitor center, gift shop and artist studio where the owners of the Inn create canine carvings from wood.
The Upside Den in St. Louis, MO
This Stranger Things themed rental is the perfect place to stay for fans of the hit Netflix series. The attention to detail that outfits this space is spectacular, with amenities inspired by the show including over 50 VHS tapes, a pillow fort, and plenty of Christmas lights to illuminate your photos of this unique space.
Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, ID
The luxe interior of this lodging may fool you, but the exterior says it all. Stay in a giant (and impossibly chic) potato full of deluxe amenities and home decor. This rental includes an assortment of records for your listening pleasure, a custom-built bed and access to a luxury spa.
Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse in Malibu, CA
Smack dab in front of the famous Malibu beach, this dreamhouse (hosted by Barbie) features a bubblegum pink interior that prevails throughout the entire mansion. Just like Barbie’s O.G. beach house, this one’s also equipped with a seriously swoon-worthy pool, a waterslide, and a personal movie theater. Literally, a dream come true.