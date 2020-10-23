7 Themed Airbnb Rentals in America for an Aesthetic AF Getaway

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone who knows me—whether you’re my best friend or a recent Hinge match—knows that I absolutely live for a theme, especially when it comes to hotels (including the seedy romance and fantasy-themed varieties with heart-shaped bathtubs and mirrored ceilings), quirky roadside destinations, off-beat diners with major old-timey appeal, and kitschy dive bars with big old red booths and a seemingly effortless balance of camp and pulp-spiked glamour. I once even drove ten hours across state lines to stay at a clown-themed hotel that I’d been dying to check out for years (I know, it’s not for everyone). At this point, it probably comes as no surprise that an embarrassing amount of my free-time is spent researching these eccentric travel destinations and filing them under my to-do list of favorites logged in my Yelp account and dream journal.

Not everyone is a hotel person though, and if you prefer to go the vacation rental route when you’re staying away from home, you’ve got plenty of options of you’re looking to get a taste of themed lodging. Just like the vast assortment of fantasy hotels and bed and breakfasts our country has to offer (albeit, some totally under-the-radar), there’s also a huge range of Airbnb home vacation rentals that offer the same unique lodging experience that you’d find in a conventional hotel or B & B. Whether you’re an ardent Disney fan, obsessed with the enduring ’90s style, or like me, have always dreamed of living in Barbie’s unapologetically pink dream house for a day or two, these Airbnb rentals across America will make for a getaway you won’t forget—not to mention double as the perfect backdrop for your Instagram feed to capture your trip in all its aesthetic splendor.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The McFly in Dallas, TX

Located in the hip Lower Greenville neighborhood in Dallas, this ’80s themed Airbnb offers a slew of unique amenities, including an all-you-can-eat cereal bar, retro arcade and video games, Save by The Bell influenced decor, and an unlimited amount of IG-worthy photo opps. There’s also an outdoor area with play structures to pose with and even a McDonald’s Hamburgler replica in the front yard.