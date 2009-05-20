The crazy schedule that comes with working in the fashion industry is the ultimate double edged sword. The more events and parties on your calendar the better, but too many engagements can trouble even the most OCD of planners. And when it comes to Fashion Week, expect pure chaos interspersed by mad dashes for cabs.

Previously, when it came to planning your schedule, there was only one option, to turn to Ruth Finley’s Fashion Calendar, supplemented by a few (hopefully) very reliable interns. In 2007, when Scott French was planning a fashion show in the tents at Bryant Park with his PR Director, Meredith Garcia, they were struck by a distinct lack of options. Both designers who planned the events and the editors, buyers, and fans who would attend them had to rely on Ruth Finley. Out of the need for a more useful and convenient solution Scott and Meredith created TheFashionList.

“The old system was broken. There was no choice for designers and it was often more often a hindrance than helpful. With TheFashionList, we want people to be able to use it, not just refer to it,” Scott said of the service.

TheFashionList acts as a Fashion Calendar for the 21st Century. With their website, Scott and Meredith and their team of contributors are able to input up-to-the-minute information and maintain a broader scope of event listings than was ever possible before. It is not merely a database, though- with TheFashionList, you can manage your own personal itinerary of events.

Daily, this means you can log on to see what’s in store from that not to be missed Resort 2010 show to tonight’s in-store shopping event at the latest Meatpacking boutique and then on to tomorrow’s Art Scene Benefit.

During Fashion Week, TheFashionList becomes an indispensable personal guide to each and every one of your events organized by time and location with maps to ensure you’ll never again get lost on the way to a non-descript warehouse in Chelsea housing your favorite show.

TheFashionList is targeted at the “doers” in the fashion industry, people who are highly engaged, excited, and active in the event space. And, although most of the events are New York centric, readership for the site is not limited to the Big Apple. People nation-wide log on to get a glimpse at the industry they love.

The site claims to let you “know where to be and when to show,” but by bringing the ultimate fashion calendar online, Scott and Meredith have really done much more. TheFashionList has brought the event aspect of the fashion industry up to speed with the next generation of fashionistas. And, with fashion industry continuing to put down their magazines and pick up their laptops faster and faster, TheFashionList will be there waiting to answer any and all event related questions.

So, log onto TheFashionList and get in the know about what’s going on in the fashion world today.