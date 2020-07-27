Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Is Getting a Prequel & Here’s Everything We Know About It So Far

Netflix finally confirmed some of The Witcher prequel’s release date, cast, spoilers, and news on Monday, July 27, 2020, shortly after confirming that filming for season 2 for the original series will kick off in August 2020. But now, the streaming giant’s second-most popular series from 2019 is getting another update—even if it’s in a form that fans weren’t necessarily expecting.

The Witcher‘s team took to social media to reveal their latest plans for The Witcher universe, which saw Henry Cavill starring as the brooding and silver-haired monster slayer, Geralt of Rivia, in season one’s adaptation of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s short stories and novels of the same name. “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be,” Netflix’s official NX Twitter account shared. “Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.”

For everything we know about The Witcher prequel’s release date, cast, spoilers, and news—just keep on reading.

Is The Witcher prequel confirmed?

Yes! The Witcher prequel was officially confirmed on Monday, July 27. It will see Declan de Barra, who wrote one episode of the original Netflix series, will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as executive producer. The Witcher literary franchise author, Andrzej Sapkowski, will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” Declan de Barra shared with Deadline in a statement. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.”

He added, “The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich adds, “I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more.”

When is The Witcher prequel release date?

Netflix has yet to issue any information about The Witcher prequel’s release date as of July 2020. Given that season two of The Witcher on Netflix has yet to start filming again due to ongoing social distancing guidelines, it is unclear when production for The Witcher prequel itself will begin. With season two expected sometime in 2021, fans can assume it might be an even longer wait before the prequel comes around.

Who is in The Witcher prequel cast?

At the time of writing, casting details have yet to be revealed. Given that this series is a prequel set far in the past, it is unlikely that we will see The Witcher‘s original cast members—Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni, among others—starring in this version of events.