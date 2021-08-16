‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Will Have a New Cast & Hotel—Here’s Where It Could Be Filmed

Our stay in Hawaii may be over, but have no fear. The White Lotus season 2 is on the way, and it includes a new cast, hotel and mystery.

The White Lotus—created by director and writer Mike White, who’s also worked on shows and movies like Enlightened, Magic Mike, Pitch Perfect 3 and Freaks and Geeks—premiered its first season in July 2021 on HBO. The six-episode dark comedy starred actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell as guests and employees at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort that looks like an idyllic paradise on the outside but reveals itself to be a dark breeding ground for mystery and murder.

Since its first season, The White Lotus has been well-received by critics for its “sharp social satire” of the White Lotus’ predominantly white guests and their interactions with the resort’s staff. In August 2021, news broke that The White Lotus had been renewed by HBO for a second season that will be set at a different resort not in Hawaii and follow “a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

HBO’s executive VP programming Francesca Orsi told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

So when does The White Lotus season 2 come out and where will it be filmed? Well, we explain everything we know about The White Lotus season 2 ahead. Read on to find out where our next dark vacation will be.

When does The White Lotus season 2 come out?

HBO hasn’t announced the release date for The White Lotus season 2. The season 1 finale aired in August 2021, which means that season 2 likely won’t premiere until late 2022.

Who’s in The White Lotus season 2 cast?

The cast for The White Lotus season 2 hasn’t been announced, but it’s assumed that most of the cast will be new. In an interview with Indiewire in August 2021, White explained that he imagined the series as more anthology-style with a different cast and location each season. Though he plans for each season to have new characters, he also told Indiewire that he hopes some of season 1’s actors “would come back” to play the same characters in season 1. “We only made one-year deals with the actors,” White said. “So we’d have to find out who is even available.”

Where is The White Lotus season 2 filmed?

The White Lotus season 2 location hasn’t been confirmed yet. But White did tease in his interview with Indiewire that it could be set at another White Lotus resort in Saint-Tropez, France, instead of Hawaii. “We have had discussions, but it remains unresolved. It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: Saint-Tropez or something,” he said.

The White Lotus season 1 filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which is one of five Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii. The Four Seasons Resort Maui is located in Wailea, an area in south Maui that’s also home to other luxury resorts like the Grand Wailea, the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, and the Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui. Fans of the show can also book a stay at the resort, though it will cost you. Rooms for two at the resort average more than $1,000 per night. As for amenities, the Four Seasons Resort Maui has three pools (including an adult-only pool named the “Serenity Pool”), 81 beach cabanas, kayak tours, surfing lessons and scooter snorkeling. The resort also includes a spa (with a carnialsacral treatment as seen in the TV show), as well as three restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck’s Spago.

If you do stay at the Four Seasons Resort Maui, however, don’t expect it to look like the White Lotus. In an interview with Variety, The White Lotus‘ set designer, Laura Fox, explained that the White Lotus was designed to look more tropical than the Four Seasons Resort Maui. She also revealed that each of the rooms in the show was designed to reflect each character’s personality, such as Tanya’s pink room. Because she couldn’t pain the rooms, Fox changed the looks of the room by adding details like new curtains, artwork and bed headboards. She also changed the furniture, like the red velvet chairs in Tanya’s room. Fox also changed the spa to make it more suited for TV. The spa existed, but again, we emptied everything because we wanted it to be cinema-oriented. We just wanted to tie it to everything else that we were doing,” she said.

The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

