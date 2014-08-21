A Look Back at The Weird Guy in Every Boy Band

We love boy bands so much that, on occasion, we close our eyes and pretend it’s 1999 all over again (hey, don’t judge.) While doing so, we started to realize a common thread: They all seem to have the one token weird guy.

Think about it: There’s always the showy guy who’s front and center (Justin Timberlake, Nick Lachey, a young Michael Jackson), then there are always the dudes who are just to left of center (JC Chasez, George Harrison), then there are ones that you’re like “WTF are they doing there?” (cough, Chris Kirkpatrick) or “wait, who’s that guy?” (Ahem, Danny Wood.)

Okay fine, in some cases, you might know who these guys are , but it doesn’t make them any less lonely. Click though the gallery, and you’ll totally know what we mean.