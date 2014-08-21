A Look Back at The Weird Guy in Every Boy Band

We love boy bands so much that, on occasion, we close our eyes and pretend it’s 1999 all over again (hey, don’t judge.) While doing so, we started to realize a common thread: They all seem to have the one token weird guy.
Think about it: There’s always the showy guy who’s front and center (Justin Timberlake, Nick Lachey, a young Michael Jackson), then there are always the dudes who are just to left of center (JC Chasez, George Harrison), then there are ones that you’re like “WTF are they doing there?” (cough, Chris Kirkpatrick) or “wait, who’s that guy?” (Ahem, Danny Wood.)
Okay fine, in some cases, you might know who these guys are , but it doesn’t make them any less lonely. Click though the gallery, and you’ll totally know what we mean.
Chris Kirkpatrick, N'Sync (second from left)
Poor Chris: He's commonly referred to as the weird one, and with good reason: We've never really heard him sing, he always danced in the back, and he had that weird pineapple hair.
Photo:
Jason Kirk/Getty Images
Kevin Richardson, Backstreet Boys (center)
Kevin was the weird one for a number of reasons, and in his case weird isn't really a bad thing: He seemed more sophisticated than the other guys (he's modeled for Versace and Vogue), he was partial to brooding and wearing long trenchcoats, he always got stuck with the deep-voiced "talking" parts of songs, he appeared on Broadway in "Chicago," and he dropped out of the band in 2006.
Isaac Hanson, Hanson (top center)
Middle-child Taylor was the cute one who sang, youngest child Zac was the phenom who played drums, and oldest brother Isaac was, well, the one with the cracking voice and the too-prominent jaw.
The two guys not Nick or Drew Lachey, 98 Degrees (far right, second from right)
Sorry, no idea who these guys are. Okay fine, to be fair, Jeff Timmons (second from right) had a bit off a following, but Justin Jeffre (far right), was always—without fail—the odd man out. See? They made him wear a tank top when the rest of the bros got to go shirtless.
Danny Wood, New Kids on the Block (far left)
Jordan, John, Joey, Donny, and ... Danny. Yeah, this guy's usually an afterthought when it come to the '90s boy band. Not only have we never heard him sing, but he's always stuck at the end of every photo. And he looks like Vanilla Ice's slightly less crazy brother.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Kevin Jonas, the Jonas Brothers (far right)
Nick was the soulful one, Joe was the hot one, and Kevin was the one who always looked he was performing in "Les Miserables" with his long sideburns, love of neckscarves, and too-earnest expressions.
Photo:
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Ringo Starr, The Beatles (second from left)
Many consider Ringo to be the odd man out in this group thanks to his everyman status among superstars George, John, and Paul. He never really spoke or sang, and always kind of lurked in the background.
Photo:
John Downing/Getty Images
Liam Payne, One Direction (second from right)
Whether you like him or not, Harry Styles is obviously the most beloved member of this boy band, and Liam is, well, the least.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for One Direction
Jackson 5, Jackie Jackson
Apart from Michael, we've all heard of Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon. Apparently there was a Jackie, too.