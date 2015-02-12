StyleCaster
The Weird and Wonderful World of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Merchandise

After much, much anticipation among fans, “Fifty Shades of Grey” is hitting theaters tonight—just in time for Valentine’s Day. Like all buzzy bastions of pop culture, the erotic novel-turned-movie has sparked a frenzy of “Fifty Shades”-themed products vying to cash in on the fervor.

However, unlike, say “Harry Potter” or “Twilight,” an erotic novel is a weird fit with most existing brands–but that hasn’t stopped them from trying. Fifty Shades laundry detergent? “Why not!” thought one cleaning brand. There’s even a themed bottle of red wine, lots of sex toys (predictable), and newborn baby clothes thanking the book for their conception. Too much information, mom.

So, dear readers, we present you the weird and wonderful world of “Fifty Shades of Grey” merchandise–without comment, because these products speak for themselves.

 

Baby Romper, $13.99; at Etsy

15" Fifty Shades of Grey Teddy Bear, $89.99; at Vermont Teddy Bear

Fifty Shades of Grey Nipple Clamps, $18.70; at Amazon

Fifty Shades of Chicken: A Parody Cookbook, $16.23; at Barnes and Noble

Fifty Shades of Grey Party Board Game, $21.25; at Amazon

Fifty Shades of Grey Lubricant, $11.32; at Amazon

2011 Fifty Shades of Grey Red Satin, $17.99; at Fifty Shades Wine

Flirty Shades of Surf Liquid, $5.75; at Sainsbury's 

50 Shades of Early Grey Tea; from $4; at Adagio Teas

Fifty Shades of Grey Fifty Days of Play Game, $14.99; at Amazon

Fifty Shades of Grey Tease Feather Tickler, $16.20; at BlueBella

BabyWise Changing Mat, $7.16; at Samuel Johnston

Shoes, $23; at Etsy

Make Up For Ever Give In To Me Makeup Kit, $79 at Sephora

50 Shades of Bae T-shirt, $28; at Human

Fifty Shades of Grey Masquerade Masks, $17.96; at Amazon

Fifty Shades of Grey Condoms, $10.10; at Amazon

