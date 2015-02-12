After much, much anticipation among fans, “Fifty Shades of Grey” is hitting theaters tonight—just in time for Valentine’s Day. Like all buzzy bastions of pop culture, the erotic novel-turned-movie has sparked a frenzy of “Fifty Shades”-themed products vying to cash in on the fervor.

However, unlike, say “Harry Potter” or “Twilight,” an erotic novel is a weird fit with most existing brands–but that hasn’t stopped them from trying. Fifty Shades laundry detergent? “Why not!” thought one cleaning brand. There’s even a themed bottle of red wine, lots of sex toys (predictable), and newborn baby clothes thanking the book for their conception. Too much information, mom.

So, dear readers, we present you the weird and wonderful world of “Fifty Shades of Grey” merchandise–without comment, because these products speak for themselves.