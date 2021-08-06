The Weeknd’s ‘Take My Breath’ May Be Inspired by Another Song—& It’s by His Ex Selena Gomez

Ever since he announced his new single, fans began wondering if The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” lyrics had any connection to his ex, Selena Gomez. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that the award-winning singer seemed to drop hints at his former flame. But this time around, some are even convinced that the Blinding Lights star has based his new song on a track by Selena herself.

For those already familiar with Selena’s music, the connection actually makes plenty of sense: In 2020, the Rare songstress released a track called “Souvenir” which, notably, happens to contains the lyrics, “Calling your name, the only language I can speak/ Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep.” At the time, many were convinced that Selena’s song was about The Weeknd, whom she dated for about 10 months before splitting in October 2017. Now less than a year later, The Weeknd decided to give his song a title that is suspiciously similar to one of the most well-known lyrics on his ex-girlfriend’s latest album. Coincidence? We think not!

And we’re not the only ones convinced. Ever since The Weeknd released the track on Friday, August 6, social media users have been sharing their first impressions of the track—and for many of them, the impression is all about Selena. As one social media user tweeted, “take my breath away. i see the weeknd using wise words from souvenir by selena gomez.” Another wrote, “there’s no way you can tell me that take my breath by the weeknd is not about selena gomez.”

But we’ll let you be the one to decide. Keep on reading for The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” lyrics via Genius, and music video, below.

“Take My Breath” by The Weeknd

Verse 1

I saw the fire in your eyes

I saw the fire when I look into your eyes

You tell me things you wanna try (Uh)

I know temptation is the devil in disguise

You risk it all to feel alive, oh yeah

You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice

You said you do this all the time

Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light

Pre-Chorus

It’s like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says

Chorus

Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to—

Verse 2

Want me to hold on to you tight

You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)

You’re way too young to end your life (Huh)

Girl, I don’t wanna be the one who pays the price

Pre-Chorus

Ooh, it’s like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says

Chorus

Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)

Take my breath

Bridge

Oh, oh-ooh

And they’ll see me

Oh-ooh, ooh (Yeah, say)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh

Chorus

Take my breath away (Take my breath away)

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away (Take my breath away)

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Take my breath)

Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)

(Nobody)

Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)

Take my breath