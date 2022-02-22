The Weeknd Was Just Seen Making Out With One of His Ex Bella Hadid’s ‘Close’ Friends—Here’s If They’re Dating

How do I make you love me? The Weeknd and Simi Khadra were spotted kissing in Vegas, according to Hollywood Life. An Instagram video emerged of the Dawn FM singer and DJ/Model smooching at his 32nd birthday party on February 19, 2022, at the Delilah in Las Vegas. Is this solid proof that the two are a couple?

TMZ obtained and shared the video of the two in the supper club having an intimate moment together. The video comes after dating speculations between Khadra and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) arose after sightings of the pair leaving Sunset Hotel in early February. Sources told Hollywood Life that the duo aren’t dating, but this video suggests otherwise.

This rumor comes after The Weeknd was spotted having dinner in the Fall of 2021 with Angelina Jolie, though he quickly dispelled dating rumors with the Eternals star. However, this dating rumor closely ties in with his public breakup with model Bella Hadid. Tesfaye is notoriously known for mentioning the fallout of the breakup in his 2020 album, After Hours.

Are The Weeknd & Simi Khadra dating?

First things first, here’s what we know about The Weeknd’s rumored flame. Simi Khadra is a DJ and model from Riyadh. She deejays with her twin sister under the name Simi Haze in which they also run their own makeup company Simihaze Beauty. The twins are also the younger sisters of Fai Khadra who is best friends with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The DJ set of twins were last seen leaving The Weeknd’s album release party at the Delilah at West Hollywood, CA.

What makes this dating rumor so interesting is that Khadra used to be best friends with The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid. The duo were close to Hadid and regularly went out with her to dinners and trips together. However, after rumors arose of Khadra’s closeness with The Weeknd, Hadid unfollowed her best friend on Instagram.

In early February 2022, Khadra and The Weeknd met up and the dating rumors flourished. However, sources close to them assured that the two were not a couple. “They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form” a source told The Real Tango. The two have been friends for years and were first linked together in April 2021.