Fans Think The Weeknd Shaded Bella Hadid’s Rumored Plastic Surgery in His New Music Video

Seeing double. Some fans are convinced The Weeknd shaded Bella Hadid in his “Save Your Tears” music video after seeing his extreme facial prosthetics on display, which many think are a reference to his ex’s rumored plastic surgery.

The “In Your Eyes” singer, 30, released his music video for his 2020 single “Save Your Tears” on Tuesday, January 5. The song—which appears on his 2020 album After Hours—has some fans making connections to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, after claiming to hear him whisper the Rare artist’s name on the track. But with the release of the song’s music video, social media users are now turning their attention to The Weeknd’s other ex, model Bella Hadid, whom he dated on and off from 2015 to 2017.

In the video, The Weeknd can be seen wearing exaggerated facial prosthetics—an apparent allusion to Hollywood’s plastic surgery habits. “IS THE WEEKND TRYING TO LOOK LIKE BELLA HADID BC I CAN SEE IT,” one Twitter user wrote, attaching a side-by-side image of the pair. Another Twitter user joked, “The Weeknd only dated Bella to get her plastic surgeon’s number.” Others took the video as a clear dig at his ex: “The Weeknd really came for Bella in the “Save Your Tears” music video damn,” wrote another social media user.

Despite what fans think, Hadid has denied ever having had plastic surgery in the past. In an interview with InStyle in May 2019, the model, 24, slammed the rumors. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” she said. “And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.” Later that year, Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid echoed her daughter’s statement. She explained that “none of her children” have had any work done after her own health issues as a result of plastic surgery.

“Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” she wrote in an Instagram post in January 2019. A commenter asked, “I agree with you but what about your daughters? Especially Bella? She is beautiful but must use fillers?! And she is in the business so how do you rationalize that?” To which Yoland replied, “None of my children have never [sic] done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies, they know better after seeing what I went through.”