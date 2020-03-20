The Weeknd Fans Think His New Song Is About How He ‘Broke’ Selena Gomez’s ‘Heart’

Sing about it, Abel. Fans think The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is about Selena Gomez and how he “broke” her “heart” when they broke up in October 2017. The evidence? “Save Your Tears,” from The Weeknd’s new album, After Hours, references a “crowded room,” which is a song title on Gomez’s recent album, Rare. Let’s investigate, shall we?

In “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd sings about how he met ex-lover at a club who looked happier without him. “I saw you dancing in a crowded room / You look so happy when I’m not with you,” he sings. At the end of the song, The Weeknd sings: “You could’ve asked me why I broke your heart / You could’ve told me that you fell apart / But you walked past me like I wasn’t there.”

Fans think the lyric is a reference to Gomez’s song “Crowded Room,” where she sings about her confusion when her love interest doesn’t call her. “So won’t you call me in the morning? /I think that you should call me in the morning / If you feel the same,” she sings. “Cause Baby, it’s just me and you / Just us two / Even in a crowded room.”

“Hold up… is ‘save your tears’ about selena?!? ‘i saw you in a crowded room’ abel PLEASEEEE #AfterHours,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “abel referenced crowded room 2 times on after hours. selena has a song called crowded room ft. 6lack someone who toured with abel during legend of the fall tour (sometimes referred to as abelena world tour.” (6Lack toured with The Weeknd on 2017’s Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, which ran when he and Gomez dated.)

But “Save Your Tears” isn’t the only song from The Weeknd’s new album that fans believe is about Gomez. The Weeknd also references a “crowded room” in his song “After Hours,” which fans believe is either about Gomez or the singer’s other famous ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid. “Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room / Different girls on the floor / Distracting my thoughts of you,” he sings in “After Hours.”

Further, fans think that The Weeknd’s “Escape From L.A.,” also from his new album After Hours, references his breakup from Gomez in the lyric: “She’s all mine until he calls her line.” Fans believe that the “line” The Weeknd references is Justin Bieber, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend who she reunited with weeks after her breakup with the “Starboy” singer. “why he end selena and Justin in this one line,” one Twitter user wrote.

Sneaky, sneaky, Abel.