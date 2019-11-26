The Weeknd Might Drop A Song Called “Like Selena” & We Expect Major Selena Gomez Shade

Well, it looks like Abel is taking a nod from his ex, Selena Gomez. We just learned that The Weeknd’s “Like Selena” song was just registered via the American Society of Composters, Authors and Publishers (AKA, ASCAP), and we have several theories about what this title can mean.

On the one hand, The Weeknd might’ve been inspired by his ex’s own attempt to reflect on a past relationship (ahem, all those songs about Justin Bieber!) “Like Selena” is rumored to drop tomorrow, and it may just drag our girl Sel in a similar fashion. On the other hand, however, this registry news may all just be an elaborate ploy to get audiences riled up about whatever project is actually on its way—a project that may have nothing to do Selena, anyway. But something tells us that (unfortunately) isn’t going to be the case.

On Instagram, The Weeknd teased new music by posting a blurry, black-and-white photo with a caption that reads: “the fall starts tomorrow night.” While other details remain scarce, we won’t be surprised if his new project is this recently registered single. You see, Abel’s been rumored to write about Gomez before.

Many speculated that 2018’s “Call Out My Name” was about Selena, who he dated between being on-and-off-again with supermodel Bella Hadid.

In that song, he sings “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” which many believe alludes to Gomez’s battle with lupus and the kidney transplant she endured. Some have gone so far as to suggest that this lyric is all about Abel wishing he could donate his own kidney to save her—even after things were long through between them.

If those interpretations are correct, perhaps “Like Selena” isn’t going to drag his ex the same way she seems to have done with her song “Lose You to Love Me” about Justin Bieber. But we’ll only know after midnight, which is when we can expect a track—if that one—to drop.