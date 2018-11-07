The Weeknd Caught a Fan’s Bra Right in Front of Bella Hadid, & the Video Is Priceless

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have an interesting relationship. After breaking up in November 2016 (after which The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez for 11 months), the couple reunited in April 2018, and it’s been smooth sailing ever since. Well, with the exception of a bra thrower at The Weeknd’s recent concert.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old was performing “The Hills” in his hometown of Toronto, Canada when a fan threw a bra on stage. Now, thrown underwear from fans should be nothing new for a pop star, but The Weeknd wasn’t alone. His girlfriend, Hadid, was in the front row.

Video of the moment shows The Weeknd mid-song as a fan throws the bra on stage. He pauses for a second to pick it up and toss it back to the crowd but not before joking that thrown bra will get him in “trouble” with his on-again, off-again girlfriend. “You’re gonna get me in trouble out here, guys!” he says.

Hadid, who is set to walk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this week, took a break from her runway prep to attend her boyfriend’s show. The commitment didn’t go unnoticed by the “Starboy” singer either, who serenaded his model girlfriend with an acoustic song during his set.

Can we say #couplegoals?