Did The Weeknd Really Sing About Having Sex With Bella Hadid in a Recording Studio?

You learn something new everyday. Fans think The Weeknd’s “Escape From LA” is about Bella Hadid and how the two once had sex in a recording studio. Juicy!

In “Escape From LA.”, The Weeknd sings about a relationship that keeps coming back to each other despite their many breakups. (Sounds familiar.) “When you say that you need space / I give you space (You space) Girl, when you’re ready, you know where I stay,” he sings. But the reason fans think “Escape From LA” is about Hadid is when The Weeknd describes his love interest as a “cold-hearted bitch” with “Chrome Hearts hangin’ from her neck.”

As some may know, Chrome Hearts is an accessories brand who Hadid has collaborated with since 2017. In 2019, she released her third eyewear collection with the brand titled “Bella Hadid x Chrome Hearts.” So, yeah, it sounds like the song is about Hadid, whom he dated on and off since 2015. The couple’s most recent breakup was in August 2019.

The juiciest lyric from “Escape From LA” came at the end when The Weeknd sang: “She pulled up to the studio /Nobody’s watching / She closed the door and then she locked it /For me, for me /We had sex in the studio / Nobody walked in.”

“Escape from LA is inspired by bella hadid.. chrome hearts????? oh yes abel we know you love her,” one fan tweeted. Others believed that The Weeknd shaded Hadid by calling her a “cold-hearted bitch.” However, “Escape From LA” isn’t the only song from The Weeknd’s new album, After Hours (which was released on Friday, March 20), that fans believe to reference Hadid. Some fans believe that the “Starboy” singer featured the model’s laugh in his song “Snowchild,” which precedes “Escape From LA.”

As we’ve previously reported, fans also believe that The Weeknd’s title track, “After Hours,” is also about his on-again, off-again relationship with Hadid. However, others are convinced that the song is about his other famous ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Who knows what’s the truth? But The Weeknd fans will continue to have their theories.